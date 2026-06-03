Eight-bedroom home in Orland Park sells for $1.32 million

The single-family residence located at 9 Silo Ridge Road W in Orland Park was sold on May 20, for $1.32 million, or $134 per square foot.

The house, built in 1993, has an interior space of 9,800 square feet. This two-story house has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached four-car garage. The property sits on a 1-acre lot.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· In November 2025, a single-family house at 87 Windmill Road W sold for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $314. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 15141 Arbor Drive W, in November 2025, a 4,599-square-foot single-family home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 64 Silo Ridge Road W, Unit S, sold in October 2025, for $749,000, a price per square foot of $260. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.