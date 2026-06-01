Single-family home in Oswego goes for $360,500

The single-family house located at 105 Wilson Place in Oswego was sold on May 18, for $360,500, or $187 per square foot.

The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,932 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 9,562 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 333 Monroe Street, in August 2025, a 1,368-square-foot single-family home was sold for $269,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a single-family residence at 137 East Tyler Street sold for $270,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,380-square-foot single-family home at 325 Douglas Street, sold in August 2025, for $288,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.