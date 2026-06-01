Sale closed in Elburn: $525,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 713 Elizabeth Street in Elburn was sold on May 20. The purchase price was $525,000.

The lot of the property covers an area of 6,541 square feet.

Other homes in Elburn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 671 Virginia Street, in March, a single-family home was sold for $545,000.

· In April, a single-family house at 634 Virginia Street sold for $438,000.

· A single-family residence at 602 Maplewood Circle, sold in October 2025, for $530,000.