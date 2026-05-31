Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $655,000

A 3,585-square-foot single-family house, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The house at 11042 Mayflower Lane in Orland Park was sold on May 18 for $655,000, or $183 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 13,122 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· A 3,258-square-foot single-family home at 11136 Woodstock Drive, sold in September 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,959-square-foot single-family residence at 11146 Woodstock Drive sold for $566,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 13921 Fermoy Avenue, in January, a 6,277-square-foot single-family home was sold for $722,000, a price per square foot of $115. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.