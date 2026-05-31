See all residential properties sold in Kendall County, May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Kendall County reported during the week of May 18. There were 32 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,364-square-foot property on Garden Drive in Montgomery that sold for $162,500.

Aurora

· Edmundo Ochoa and Anabel Ruiz to Chris Urbina, a single-family residence 2208 Grand Pointe Trail. $500,000, 2,730 square feet, $183 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Joliet

· Austin J. Sautter to Alexei Smentina, a single-family residence 2108 Pembridge Lane. $330,000, 1,748 square feet, $189 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Monalie C Genato Revocable Living Trust and Monalie C. Genato to Cade Montgomery Mcpartlin, a single-family residence 1808 Wild Rose Trail. $400,000, 2,526 square feet, $158 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Minooka

· 16060 Hanson Road LLC purchased a single-family residence 16060 Hanson Road. $870,000, 2,800 square feet, $311 per square-foot

· Jacquelyn L. Kinsella to Alexandra D. Miravete, a single-family residence 1529 Balboa Drive. $385,000, 1,984 square feet, $194 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Brian Scott Emmar and Joy Emmar to Carilyn Cape, a single-family residence 622 Gallant Drive. $375,000, 1,954 square feet, $192 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Montgomery

· Victoria Marie Danner bought a single-family residence 2358 Ferdinand Lane. $493,500, 3,240 square feet, $152 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· James Slavick to Julian A. Ayar, a single-family residence 2468 Roxbury Lane. $262,000, 1,078 square feet, $243 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Michael F. Becker and Donna C. Becker to Saleem Mohammed, a single-family residence 79 Garden Drive. $162,500, 1,364 square feet, $119 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Christine Normando and Neil James Normando to Luke Robert Barron, a single-family residence 2420 Roxbury Lane. $306,000, 1,508 square feet, $203 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Newark

· Rebecca Compton and Spencer Compton acquired a single-family residence 12027 Lisbon Road. $425,000, 3,386 square feet, $126 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Benjamin P. Lawrence and Sarah M. Lawrence to Wesley Ditchfield and Macy Ditchfield, a single-family residence 302 North Canal Street. $370,000, 1,281 square feet, $289 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Oswego

· Brandon Beitzel to Justin Sather, a single-family residence 367 Chesapeake Lane. $340,000, 1,949 square feet, $174 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Tylor J. Carson and Moriah Fischer to Aaron Nieland, a single-family residence 371 South Madison Street. $445,000, 2,242 square feet, $198 per square-foot

· Derek Kowalczyk and Amy Kowalczyk to Michael T. Kobel and Stefanie P. Kobel, a single-family residence 145 North Madison Street. $265,000, 850 square feet, $312 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Philip Derosa to Peter Roels, a single-family residence 460 Valentine Way. $309,000, 1,173 square feet, $263 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Scott Vickers, Candace Vickers and Scott Vickers And Candace Vickers O to Avrey Smith, a single-family residence 216 River Mist Court. $420,000, 2,034 square feet, $206 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Bryan Wagner to Jonathan E. Salinas, a single-family residence 404 Kent Court. $535,000, 2,329 square feet, $230 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Nosir Turaboev to Denis Cernei and Olga Cernei, a single-family residence 114 Riverview Court. $1 million, 3,211 square feet, $311 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Colleen Kelso to Robert Wysocki, a single-family residence 112 Waterbury Circle. $281,500, 1,538 square feet, $183 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

Plainfield

· Efren Mendoza and Mayra Mendoza to Matthew Martin and Mailelaulii Teresa Martin, a single-family residence 2302 Covington Court. $465,000, 2,627 square feet, $177 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Lisa Rinando to Michael Panozzo and Rachel Panozzo, a single-family residence 2404 White Ash Court. $430,000, 2,012 square feet, $214 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Plano

· Edgar Torres and Tiffany Torres to Clarissa Delgado, a single-family residence 328 East Lee Street. $285,000, 1,176 square feet, $242 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Austin West obtained a single-family residence 701 East Prairie Street. $293,000, 2,620 square feet, $112 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Erik Eichhorn and Carrie A. Eichhorn acquired a single-family residence 12556 Woodview Street. $570,000, 2,730 square feet, $209 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Yorkville

· Eric Winter to Miguel A. Lozano, a single-family residence 1836 Aster Drive. $542,000, 3,219 square feet, $168 per square-foot, nine bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Leo M. Phillipp purchased a single-family residence 10835 Legion Road. $177,500, 3,070 square feet, $58 per square-foot, five bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Patricia Darimont to Alissa Ann Schafer, a single-family residence 2785 Gains Court. $375,000, 1,322 square feet, $284 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· David Lundin and Norma Hobbs Lundin to Silhouette Builders Inc, a single-family residence 1368 Carolyn Court. $245,000, 1,691 square feet, $145 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Daniel Ross to Stephen Tickel and Jennifer Tickel, a single-family residence 595 Kelly Avenue. $442,000, 1,949 square feet, $227 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jessica L. Moreno and Andres Moreno to Brisa A Torres Venegas, a single-family residence 3258 Boombah Boulevard. $412,000, 1,920 square feet, $215 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Raymond J. Seitzinger to Richard C. Frisch and Debra L. Frisch, a single-family residence 2343 Lavender Way. $225,000, 2,480 square feet, $91 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms