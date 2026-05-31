Recently sold residential properties in Downers Grove: May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Downers Grove reported during the week of May 18. There were 14 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,750-square-foot property on Warren Avenue in Downers Grove that sold for $485,000.

Downers Grove

· Aaron Bedra and Erin Bedra acquired a single-family residence 1204 Gilbert Avenue. $2 million, 5,528 square feet, $362 per square-foot, five bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Carilyn Cape to Brian Krause, a condominium 4407 Pershing Avenue, Unit 2S. $287,000, 1,264 square feet, $227 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Kendall Midwest LLC obtained a single-family residence 5905 Lee Avenue. $330,000, 1,138 square feet, $290 per square-foot

· Joseph Kozak and William O. Collins to Mary Adelaide Prebil and Christopher Joseph Prebil, a single-family residence 317 39th Street. $685,000, 1,939 square feet, $353 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· John R. Jardon and Margaret A. Jardon to Philip J Maicke Trust and Theresa A Maicke Trust, a single-family residence 5333 Fairview Avenue. $435,000, 1,112 square feet, $391 per square-foot, one bedroom and two bathrooms

· Budinger Family Trust and Hightower Trust bought a single-family residence 3620 Sterling Road. $525,000, 1,320 square feet, $398 per square-foot

· Misty Harbor Builders Inc to Justin D. Nielsen, a single-family residence 4825 Stonewall Avenue. $1.95 million, 1,846 square feet, $1,056 per square-foot

· John Mark Logiurato and Joann Logiurato to Michael Logiurato, a single-family residence 922 Warren Avenue, Unit 206. $485,000, 1,750 square feet, $277 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Bryan F. Albaugh and Catherine A. Krolak to Mark J. Connolly, a single-family residence 6033 Brookbank Road. $535,000, 1,161 square feet, $461 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Charles Pickerill purchased a single-family residence 618 Crescent Drive. $420,000, 1,296 square feet, $324 per square-foot

· Andrew A. Montague and Veronica Anne Montague to Benjamin Parker, a single-family residence 6825 Meadowcrest Drive. $520,000, 1,296 square feet, $401 per square-foot

· Kaitlyn E. Schubert and Stephen A. Schubert to James Roggeman, a single-family residence 6766 Valley View Drive. $551,500, 1,728 square feet, $319 per square-foot

· Kasper Development LLC 4945 obtained a single-family residence 4945 Middaugh Avenue. $477,000, 925 square feet, $516 per square-foot

· Jill Elaine Quirin Revocable Living Trust and Quirin riedel Quirin acquired a single-family residence 1456 Virginia Street. $600,000, 1,882 square feet, $319 per square-foot