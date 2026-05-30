Bureau County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of May 18?

A single-family home in Tiskilwa that sold for $50,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Bureau County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Bureau County over the last week was $186,500. A total of 15 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $50,000, single-family home at 315 South Mound Street

The single-family residence at 315 South Mound Street in Tiskilwa has been sold. The total purchase price was $50,000. The deal was closed on May 4.

2. $60,000, single-family home at 321 North Street

The single-family house at 321 North Street in Buda has been sold. The total purchase price was $60,000. The home was built in 1949. The transaction was completed on April 27.

3. $103,000, single-family home at 804 South Euclid Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 804 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $103,000. The home was built in 1867. The deal was finalized on May 7.

4. $110,000, single-family home at 729 West Erie Street

The single-family house at 729 West Erie Street in Spring Valley has new owners. The price was $110,000. The house was built in 1905. The transaction was completed on April 29.

5. $130,000, rural residence at 21882 410 East Street

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 21882 410 East Street in Sheffield. The price was $130,000. The deal was closed on May 4.