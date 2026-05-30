Best residential property deals the week of May 18 in Will County

A single-family home in Crest Hill that sold for $375,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $379,981. The average price per square foot ended up at $200. A total of 144 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,854 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $375,000, single-family home at 16006 Carillon Lakes Court

The single-family home at 16006 Carillon Lakes Court in Crest Hill has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on May 4.

2. $380,000, three-bedroom home at 456 Ohio Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 456 Ohio Road in Frankfort. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1971 and the living area totals 2,254 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 4.

3. $380,000, single-family home at 24029 West Ottawa Street

A 1,696-square-foot single-family residence at 24029 West Ottawa Street in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $224 per square foot. The home was built in 1920. The deal was closed on May 4.

4. $399,500, single-family home at 16637 Serene Lake Way

The single-family residence at 16637 Serene Lake Way in Crest Hill has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,500. The transaction was completed on May 4.

5. $399,900, single-family home at 25613 South Riley Erin Road

The sale of the single-family house at 25613 South Riley Erin Road in Manhattan has been finalized. The price was $399,900. The deal was finalized on May 4.

6. $400,000, single-family home at 548 Larkspur Drive

The single-family home at 548 Larkspur Drive in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,731 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 7.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 624 Driftwood Avenue

A 2,255-square-foot single-family residence at 624 Driftwood Avenue in Romeoville has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The transaction was completed on May 6.

8. $400,000, single-family home at 1122 Douglas Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1122 Douglas Lane in Crete has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,151 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The deal was closed on May 6.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 4606 Carrier Circle

A 1,993-square-foot single-family home at 4606 Carrier Circle in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The deal was finalized on May 7.

10. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 1137 Crimson Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1137 Crimson Court in Naperville. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 1,317 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 5.