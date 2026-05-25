Woodstock: Residential home goes for $379,000

A residential property located at 330 Martin Drive in Woodstock changed ownership on May 7.

The 2,204-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $379,000, or $172 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,212 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1721 Yasgur Drive, in April, a residential property was sold for $315,000.

· In April, a residential property at 1704 Sebastian Road sold for $255,000.

· A residential property at 814 Roger Road, sold in March, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.