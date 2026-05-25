Four-bedroom home sells in Joliet for $400,000

A 2,526-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 1808 Wild Rose Trail in Joliet was sold on May 12 for $400,000, or $158 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,796-square-foot single-family house at 1804 Wildspring Parkway, sold in July 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1819 Wild Rose Trail, in May 2025, a 2,526-square-foot single-family home was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,112-square-foot single-family house at 1810 Wildspring Parkway sold for $392,500, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.