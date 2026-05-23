What were the best deals for residential properties in Will County the week of May 11?

A single-family home in Manhattan that sold for $375,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $381,711. The average price per square foot was $73. A total of 121 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,929 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $375,000, single-family home at 25346 Bann Street

The single-family residence at 25346 Bann Street in Manhattan has new owners. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,090 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 27.

2. $377,000, single-family home at 1658 Fiddyment Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1658 Fiddyment Drive in Romeoville. The price was $377,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 2,496 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $151. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 1.

3. $379,900, three-bedroom home at 14627 South Pebble Creek Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 14627 South Pebble Creek Drive in Homer Glen has been finalized. The price was $379,900. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,422 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $267. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

4. $380,000, three-bedroom house at 316 Bedford Road

A 1,755-square-foot single-family residence at 316 Bedford Road in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $217 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 1.

5. $380,000, single-family home at 1507 Legacy Pointe Boulevard

A 2,196-square-foot single-family home at 1507 Legacy Pointe Boulevard in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $173 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The deal was finalized on April 29.

6. $380,000, three-bedroom house at 20116 South Greenfield Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 20116 South Greenfield Lane in Frankfort. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $275. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

7. $381,000, single-family home at 2101 Jackson Branch Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 2101 Jackson Branch Drive in New Lenox has been finalized. The price was $381,000. The deal was closed on April 30.

8. $382,000, four-bedroom home at 2004 Kingsbury Estates Drive

A 2,430-square-foot single-family residence at 2004 Kingsbury Estates Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $382,000, $157 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30.

9. $385,000, single-family home at 291 Braemar Glen

A 1,984-square-foot single-family house at 291 Braemar Glen in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 29.

10. $400,000, four-bedroom house at 1306 Riverhaven Trail

The single-family house at 1306 Riverhaven Trail in Joliet has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,563 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $156. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 28.