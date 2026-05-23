What were the best deals for residential properties in Lee County / Whiteside the week of May 11?

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $34,500 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside over the last week was $111,075. The average price per square foot ended up at $141. A total of 15 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,716 square feet and three bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $34,500, single-family home at 1009 8th Avenue

The single-family house at 1009 8th Avenue in Sterling has new owners. The price was $34,500. The transaction was completed on April 24.

2. $35,629, single-family home at 906 3rd Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 906 3rd Avenue in Sterling. The price was $35,629. The deal was closed on April 27.

3. $42,500, single-family home at 301 North Church Street

The single-family home at 301 North Church Street in Albany has been sold. The total purchase price was $42,500. The deal was finalized on April 27.

4. $70,000, single-family home at 101 North Jackson Street

The sale of the single-family house at 101 North Jackson Street in Morrison has been finalized. The price was $70,000. The deal was closed on April 23.

5. $90,500, single-family home at 117 West Wall Street

The single-family home at 117 West Wall Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $90,500. The transaction was completed on April 27.

6. $144,000, single-family home at 200 North Church Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 200 North Church Street in Albany has been finalized. The price was $144,000. The deal was finalized on April 23.

7. $150,000, single-family home at 14915 Sand Road

The single-family residence at 14915 Sand Road in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The deal was closed on April 27.