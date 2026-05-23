What were the best deals for residential properties in Kankakee County the week of May 4?

A residential home in Kankakee that sold for $45,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County in the past week was $226,826. A total of 44 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $45,500, residential home at 143 North Entrance Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 143 North Entrance Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $45,500. The deal was finalized on May 1.

2. $60,000, single-family home at 1 Weft Road

The single-family residence at 1 Weft Road in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $60,000. The deal was closed on April 21.

3. $64,000, single-family home at 687 South Elm Avenue

The single-family residence at 687 South Elm Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $64,000. The transaction was completed on April 22.

4. $65,000, single-family home at 540 South Osborn Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 540 South Osborn Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $65,000. The deal was closed on April 21.

5. $65,000, single-family home at 209 North Maple Street

The single-family residence at 209 North Maple Street in Grant Park has new owners. The price was $65,000. The transaction was completed on April 27.

6. $90,000, single-family home at 1 Weft Road

The single-family residence at 1 Weft Road in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $90,000. The deal was finalized on April 27.

7. $92,000, single-family home at 411 North Prairie Avenue

The single-family residence at 411 North Prairie Avenue in Bradley has been sold. The total purchase price was $92,000. The transaction was completed on May 1.

8. $105,000, single-family home at 184 North Entrance Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 184 North Entrance Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $105,000. The deal was finalized on April 28.

9. $125,000, single-family home at 396 South Wildwood Avenue

The single-family residence at 396 South Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $125,000. The deal was closed on April 30.

10. $145,500, single-family home at 494 West Guertin Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 494 West Guertin Street in Saint Anne. The price was $145,500. The transaction was completed on April 24.