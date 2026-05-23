Week of May 4: Best residential property deals in Grundy County

A single-family home in Mazon that sold for $250,897 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County over the last week was $377,420. The average price per square foot was $176. A total of 20 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,001 square feet and three bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $250,897, single-family home at 1 North Forrest Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1 North Forrest Drive in Mazon. The price was $250,897. The house was built in 1953 and the living area totals 1,260 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The transaction was completed on April 24.

2. $251,000, residential home at 1246 Wauponsee St 205 Earl Street

A 1,782-square-foot residential property at 1246 Wauponsee St 205 Earl Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $251,000, $141 per square foot. The house was built in 1924. The deal was closed on April 24.

3. $255,000, single-family home at 1535 East Clark Street

The single-family residence at 1535 East Clark Street in Diamond has new owners. The price was $255,000. The home was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was finalized on April 29.

4. $255,000, single-family home at 5455 Sand Ridge Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 5455 Sand Ridge Road in Morris has been finalized. The price was $255,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $130. The transaction was completed on April 29.

5. $258,500, residential home at 1403 Fabiola Court S

A 1,462-square-foot residential property at 1403 Fabiola Court S in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $258,500, $177 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on April 27.

6. $281,900, single-family home at 1305 Burns Court

A 2,022-square-foot single-family residence at 1305 Burns Court in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $281,900, $139 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on April 28.

7. $308,000, single-family home at 204 North Wabasso Street

The single-family residence at 204 North Wabasso Street in Minooka has new owners. The price was $308,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,107 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $278. The house has three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on May 1.

8. $323,200, single-family home at 526 Lily Court

A 1,748-square-foot single-family residence at 526 Lily Court in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $323,200, $185 per square foot. The home was built in 2011. The transaction was completed on April 29.

9. $344,900, residential home at 105 Blackhawk Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 105 Blackhawk Drive in Minooka. The price was $344,900. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,266 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.