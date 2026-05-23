Week of May 11: Best residential property deals in Ogle County

A single-family home in Rochelle that sold for $65,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $145,889. The average price per square foot ended up at $81. A total of 9 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,589 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $65,000, single-family home at 8060 South Thorpe Road

A 1,716-square-foot single-family home at 8060 South Thorpe Road in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $65,000, $38 per square foot. The home was built in 1920. The deal was finalized on April 20.

2. $70,000, single-family home at 502 East Brayton Road

The sale of the single-family house at 502 East Brayton Road in Mount Morris has been finalized. The price was $70,000. The house was built in 1910. The transaction was completed on April 21.

3. $125,000, single-family home at 219 East Hill Crest Drive

The single-family residence at 219 East Hill Crest Drive in Byron has new owners. The price was $125,000. The home was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was closed on April 17.

4. $125,000, single-family home at 6966 North Columbine Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 6966 North Columbine Road in Forreston. The price was $125,000. The transaction was completed on April 20.

5. $136,000, single-family home at 502 North Walnut Avenue

A 1,751-square-foot single-family residence at 502 North Walnut Avenue in Forreston has been sold. The total purchase price was $136,000, $78 per square foot. The house was built in 1904. The deal was closed on April 22.

6. $155,000, single-family home at 922 Lincoln Avenue

A 1,900-square-foot single-family house at 922 Lincoln Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000, $82 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The deal was finalized on April 17.