Week of May 11: Best residential property deals in McHenry County

A residential home in McHenry that sold for $265,500 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $397,140, or $67 per square foot. A total of 106 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,100 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $265,500, residential home at 2106 Concord Drive

The residential property at 2106 Concord Drive in McHenry has new owners. The price was $265,500. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 1,484 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The house features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

2. $270,000, residential home at 86 Silver Tree Circle

The sale of the residential property at 86 Silver Tree Circle in Cary has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,574 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 28.

3. $273,000, residential home at 5615 Bunny Avenue

A 1,400-square-foot residential property at 5615 Bunny Avenue in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $273,000, $195 per square foot. The house was built in 1979. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 1.

4. $280,000, residential home at 7 Dogwood Court

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 7 Dogwood Court in Lake In The Hills. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 1,235 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The transaction was completed on April 30.

5. $285,000, residential home at 1030 Perry Drive

A 1,176-square-foot residential property at 1030 Perry Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $242 per square foot. The home was built in 1982. The deal was finalized on April 27.

6. $295,000, residential home at 542 Cary Woods Circle

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 542 Cary Woods Circle in Cary. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,928 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $153. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29.

7. $296,000, residential home at 600 Dewey Street

The residential property at 600 Dewey Street in Harvard has new owners. The price was $296,000. The deal was finalized on May 1.

8. $300,000, residential home at 1906 River Terrace Drive

A 767-square-foot residential property at 1906 River Terrace Drive in Johnsburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $391 per square foot. The home was built in 1930. The deal was closed on April 27.

9. $300,000, residential home at 207 Glen Avenue

A 952-square-foot residential property at 207 Glen Avenue in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $315 per square foot. The home was built in 1948. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

10. $300,000, residential home at 5285 Granite Court, Unit 1-C

The sale of the residential property at 5285 Granite Court, Unit 1-C in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,485 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 28.