These residential properties were the best deals for DeKalb County's in the week of May 11

A residential home in DeKalb that sold for $211,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County over the last week was $316,800. The average price per square foot ended up at $147. A total of 20 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,708 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.DeKalb

1. $211,000, residential home at 139 Elm Street

A 1,432-square-foot residential property at 139 Elm Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $211,000, $147 per square foot. The home was built in 1953. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 22.

2. $215,000, single-family home at 405 North Charles Street

The single-family house at 405 North Charles Street in Cortland has new owners. The price was $215,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 28.

3. $218,500, single-family home at 435 East Market Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 435 East Market Street in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $218,500. The deal was finalized on April 21.

4. $225,000, single-family home at 1499 Stonefield Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1499 Stonefield Drive in DeKalb. The price was $225,000. The deal was closed on April 24.

5. $249,000, residential home at 245 North Pine Street

The residential property at 245 North Pine Street in Waterman has been sold. The total purchase price was $249,000. The transaction was completed on April 23.

6. $275,000, single-family home at 450 West Market Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 450 West Market Street in Somonauk. The price was $275,000. The deal was finalized on April 28.

7. $275,500, single-family home at 623 Colonial Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 623 Colonial Drive in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $275,500. The transaction was completed on April 21.

8. $276,000, three-bedroom home at 1193 Rose Drive

The single-family residence at 1193 Rose Drive in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $276,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,372 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 22.

9. $276,500, single-family home at 306 South 5th Street

The single-family home at 306 South 5th Street in Kirkland has been sold. The total purchase price was $276,500. The deal was closed on April 27.

10. $300,000, property at 16202 Pritchard Road

The property at 16202 Pritchard Road in Maple Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000. The deal was finalized on April 22.