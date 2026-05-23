Residential home sells in McHenry for $455,000

A 1,996-square-foot residential property, built in 1954, has changed hands.

The home at 4518 West Shore Drive in McHenry was sold on May 8 for $455,000, or $228 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,502-square-foot residential property at 2004 West Central Street, sold in January, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $200.

· At 4701 West Prairie Avenue, in April, a 1,120-square-foot residential property was sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $241.

· In March, a residential property at 4304 West Clearview Drive sold for $267,500, a price per square foot of $257.