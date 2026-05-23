La Salle County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of May 11?

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $130,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $184,212. The average price per square foot ended up at $182. A total of 26 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,650 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $130,000, single-family home at 1502 Huron Street

A 1,652-square-foot single-family residence at 1502 Huron Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $130,000, $79 per square foot. The house was built in 1933. The deal was closed on April 29.

2. $130,000, single-family home at 718 West Jackson Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 718 West Jackson Street in Ottawa. The price was $130,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 2,688 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $48. The transaction was completed on April 30.

3. $153,000, single-family home at 320 21st Avenue

The single-family residence at 320 21st Avenue in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $153,000. The home was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,217 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $126. The deal was finalized on April 29.

4. $156,000, single-family home at 1024 Peoria Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1024 Peoria Street in Peru has been finalized. The price was $156,000. The house was built in 1892 and has a living area of 1,452 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $107. The transaction was completed on April 30.

5. $169,500, single-family home at 108 West Wilson Street

A 1,992-square-foot single-family residence at 108 West Wilson Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $169,500, $85 per square foot. The home was built in 1909. The deal was finalized on April 29.

6. $170,000, single-family home at 1668 Chartres Street

The single-family residence at 1668 Chartres Street in La Salle has new owners. The price was $170,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,268 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The deal was closed on April 30.

7. $175,000, single-family home at 610 North Monroe Street

A 1,734-square-foot single-family residence at 610 North Monroe Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,000, $101 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The transaction was completed on April 29.

8. $175,000, single-family home at 19 Capri Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 19 Capri Street in Streator. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The deal was closed on April 28.

9. $178,000, single-family home at 1415 Plain Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1415 Plain Street in Peru has been finalized. The price was $178,000. The home was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The deal was finalized on April 27.

10. $199,000, single-family home at 331 West Lincoln Street

A 1,600-square-foot single-family residence at 331 West Lincoln Street in Utica has been sold. The total purchase price was $199,000, $124 per square foot. The house was built in 1885. The transaction was completed on April 27.