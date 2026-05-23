Kendall County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of May 4?

A single-family home in Montgomery that sold for $313,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $368,538, or $239 per square foot. A total of 69 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,980 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $313,000, single-family home at 28 Seneca Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 28 Seneca Drive in Montgomery. The price was $313,000. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,007 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 7.

2. $313,000, single-family home at 6393 Chicago Road

A 1,527-square-foot single-family residence at 6393 Chicago Road in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $313,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 1889. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 4.

3. $315,000, three-bedroom house at 906 Bluebell Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 906 Bluebell Circle in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $315,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,926 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30.

4. $316,000, single-family home at 1206 Violet Lane

The single-family home at 1206 Violet Lane in Joliet has new owners. The price was $316,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The house features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 30.

5. $320,000, three-bedroom home at 215 Leisure Street

A 1,317-square-foot single-family house at 215 Leisure Street in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $243 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 4.

6. $321,000, single-family home at 319 Grape Vine Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 319 Grape Vine Trail in Oswego. The price was $321,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,581 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 5.

7. $322,000, three-bedroom house at 3363 Helene Rieder Drive

A 1,759-square-foot single-family residence at 3363 Helene Rieder Drive in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $322,000, $183 per square foot. The home was built in 2022. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

8. $325,000, single-family home at 512 Truman Drive

A 1,501-square-foot single-family home at 512 Truman Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $217 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

9. $340,000, three-bedroom home at 220 Presidential Boulevard

The single-family house at 220 Presidential Boulevard in Oswego has new owners. The price was $340,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,728 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 7.

10. $350,000, single-family home at 4150 Deames Street

The sale of the single-family home at 4150 Deames Street in Plano has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,780 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.