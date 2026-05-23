Kane County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of May 11

A single-family home in Elgin that sold for $380,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $422,530. The average price per square foot was $168. A total of 155 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,883 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $380,000, single-family home at 2818 Cascade Falls Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 2818 Cascade Falls Circle in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $380,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,570 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 5.

2. $385,000, single-family home at 725 Cutler Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 725 Cutler Street in Saint Charles. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1900. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 7.

3. $385,000, three-bedroom house at 620 South 9th Avenue

A 1,016-square-foot single-family residence at 620 South 9th Avenue in Saint Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $379 per square foot. The house was built in 1968. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $390,000, two-bedroom home at 521 North Pine Street

A 1,888-square-foot single-family home at 521 North Pine Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $207 per square foot. The house was built in 1958. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

5. $390,000, single-family home at 12773 Horseshoe Trail

The single-family house at 12773 Horseshoe Trail in Huntley has new owners. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,784 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The deal was closed on May 7.

6. $395,000, single-family home at 55 Whittington Course

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 55 Whittington Course in Saint Charles. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 1,790 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $221. The deal was finalized on May 6.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 429 East DeKalb Drive

The single-family home at 429 East DeKalb Drive in Maple Park has new owners. The price was $400,000. The deal was closed on May 7.

8. $400,000, four-bedroom home at 346 Timber Oaks Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 346 Timber Oaks Drive in North Aurora has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,246 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 4.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 1123 Sears Circle

A 1,836-square-foot single-family residence at 1123 Sears Circle in Elburn has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $218 per square foot. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 47 Regent Drive

A 1,607-square-foot single-family residence at 47 Regent Drive in Gilberts has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $249 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The transaction was completed on May 6.