DuPage / Cook County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of May 11?

A single-family home in Palos Heights that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $480,101. The average price per square foot ended up at $15. A total of 2204 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 8,507 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 7354 West Palos Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7354 West Palos Avenue in Palos Heights. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1952 and the living area totals 1,698 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on April 30.

2. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 2229 West 109th Street

A 1,842-square-foot single-family house at 2229 West 109th Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $217 per square foot. The house was built in 1902. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 30.

3. $400,000, condominium at 15 East Willow Road

A 1,800-square-foot condominium at 15 East Willow Road in Wheeling has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $222 per square foot. The condo was built in 2009. The condo has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $400,000, condominium at 5733 North Sheridan Road, Apt. 23B

The sale of the condominium at 5733 North Sheridan Road, Apt. 23B in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1966. The condo features two bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

5. $400,000, single-family home at 4 Lexington Court

The single-family residence at 4 Lexington Court in Streamwood has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,873 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

6. $400,000, single-family home at 5224 Cleveland Street

The sale of the single-family home at 5224 Cleveland Street in Skokie has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,248 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $321. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

7. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 4038 Grove Avenue

A 1,224-square-foot single-family residence at 4038 Grove Avenue in Brookfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $327 per square foot. The home was built in 1954. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

8. $400,000, condominium at 1000 West Washington Boulevard, Unit 420

The condominium at 1000 West Washington Boulevard, Unit 420 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1910 and has a living area of 1,125 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $356. The condo features one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 6.

9. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 23W436 Burdette Avenue

A 1,728-square-foot single-family house at 23W436 Burdette Avenue in Carol Stream has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 1957. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on April 22.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 10532 South 80th Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10532 South 80th Court in Palos Hills. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1974 and the living area totals 1,093 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $366. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.