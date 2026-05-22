Residential home sells in Woodstock for $427,000

A residential property located at 2441 Haydn Street in Woodstock has a new owner since May 8.

The 2,977-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $427,000, or $143 per square foot. This two-story house has 10 bedrooms. The property’s lot measures 13,528 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In April, a residential property at 2420 Vivaldi Street sold for $354,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· At 603 Handel Lane, in May, a residential property was sold for $342,000.

· A residential property at 622 Schubert Street, sold in August 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $146.