Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $615,000

The residential property located at 2335 Lake Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on May 4, for $615,000, or $294 per square foot.

The home, built in 1993, has an interior space of 2,092 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· In April, a residential property at 354 Richmond Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $268.

· At 1338 Fair Oaks Avenue in Crystal Lake, in April, a 2,169-square-foot residential property was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· A residential property at 136 Edgewater Drive in Crystal Lake, sold in April, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $264.