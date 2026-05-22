Joliet: Single-family home sells for $415,000

A single-family home has changed hands.

The house at 6010 Summer Rose Drive in Joliet was sold on May 6. The purchase price was $415,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,179 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· In February, a single-family house at 6006 Winterhaven Drive sold for $420,000.

· At 1208 Raintree Court, in March, a 1,329-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 1306 Riverhaven Trail, sold in April, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.