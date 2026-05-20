Three-bedroom house sells in Yorkville for $442,000

The single-family home located at 595 Kelly Avenue in Yorkville was sold on May 13, for $442,000, or $227 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,949 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February 2025, a 2,780-square-foot single-family house at 897 Flint Creek Lane sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· A single-family residence at 15 East Cedar Court, sold in April, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 469 Kelly Avenue, in February, a 2,254-square-foot single-family house was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $233.