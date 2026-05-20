Sale closed in Plainfield: $527,500 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 2042 Legacy Pointe Boulevard in Plainfield was sold on May 5. The purchase price was $527,500.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· In December 2025, a 1,264-square-foot single-family house at 6610 Leupold Lane sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $293. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,727-square-foot single-family residence at 2405 Cactus Court, sold in December 2025, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2314 Hastings Drive, in October 2025, a 1,528-square-foot single-family house was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $226.