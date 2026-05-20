Sale closed in Minooka: $385,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 1529 Balboa Drive in Minooka was sold on May 13, for $385,000, or $194 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 1,984 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Minooka have also recently been purchased:

· In May, a single-family residence at 1510 Balboa Drive sold for $363,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1602 Kettleson Drive, in January 2025, a 1,632-square-foot single-family home was sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $165.

· A 1,954-square-foot single-family home at 837 Briarcliff Drive, sold in March, for $397,500, a price per square foot of $203. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.