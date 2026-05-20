Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $657,000 for a residential home

A residential property located at 8980 Bardwell Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since May 5.

The 4,963-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $657,000, or $132 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 936 Hawthorne Drive in Crystal Lake, in April, a 2,538-square-foot residential property was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $144.

· In May, a residential property at 996 Hawthorne Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $376,000, a price per square foot of $324.