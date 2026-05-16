Single-family home built in 1900 in Ottawa sells for $130,000

The single-family residence located at 718 West Jackson Street in Ottawa was sold on April 30, for $130,000, or $48 per square foot.

The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 2,688 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 3,485-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently been sold close by include:

· In April 2025, a 1,184-square-foot single-family residence at 1028 West Pine Street sold for $151,000, a price per square foot of $128.

· A single-family residence at 1007 West Chestnut Street, sold in June 2025, for $120,000.

· At 621 West Washington Street, in December 2024, a single-family residence was sold for $115,000.