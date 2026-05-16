Best residential property deals in McHenry County the week of May 4

A residential home in Port Barrington that sold for $270,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $382,592, or $211 per square foot. A total of 86 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,099 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $270,000, residential home at 18 Oak Street

The residential property at 18 Oak Street in Port Barrington has new owners. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,060 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $255. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 22.

2. $273,000, residential home at 8512 Stillwater Road

The sale of the residential property at 8512 Stillwater Road in Wonder Lake has been finalized. The price was $273,000. The transaction was completed on April 23.

3. $274,500, residential home at 3011 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 101

A 1,297-square-foot residential property at 3011 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 101 in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $274,500, $212 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. The deal was finalized on April 20.

4. $275,000, residential home at 8442 Redbud Court

The residential property at 8442 Redbud Court in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000. The transaction was completed on April 20.

5. $285,000, residential home at 914 Wembley Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 914 Wembley Drive in Island Lake. The price was $285,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 1,478 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

6. $292,500, residential home at 1436 New Haven Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1436 New Haven Drive in Cary. The price was $292,500. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 1,928 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 22.

7. $295,000, residential home at 944 Cynthia Lane

The residential property at 944 Cynthia Lane in Lake In The Hills has new owners. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,532 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 22.

8. $295,000, residential home at 1923 Ozark Parkway

A 1,619-square-foot residential property at 1923 Ozark Parkway in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $182 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 23.

9. $299,500, residential home at 6420 Aspen Lane

The residential property at 6420 Aspen Lane in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $299,500. The deal was closed on April 21.

10. $300,000, residential home at 1002 Interloch Court, Unit 1002

The sale of the residential property at 1002 Interloch Court, Unit 1002 in Algonquin has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,473 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 21.