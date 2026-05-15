Single-family home sells for $1.31 million in Elmhurst

A 3,409-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 881 South Bryan Street in Elmhurst was sold on April 27 for $1.31 million, or $385 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family house at 850 South Euclid Avenue, sold in April, for $825,000, a price per square foot of $264.

· In April, a single-family home at 849 South Swain Avenue sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $504.

· At 762 South Saylor Avenue, in March, a 3,572-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $413. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.