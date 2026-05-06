Sale closed in St. Charles: $1.27 million for a four-bedroom house

The single-family house located at 1186 Willowgate Lane in St. Charles was sold on April 27, for $1.27 million, or $465 per square foot.

The home, built in 1994, has an interior space of 2,723 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.7 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In July 2025, a 2,667-square-foot single-family home at 864 North Bennett Street in St. Charles sold for $1.5 million, a price per square foot of $561. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 72 Gray Street in St. Charles, in August 2025, a 4,226-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $998,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms.