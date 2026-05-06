Residential home in Crystal Lake goes for $775,000

The residential property located at 4017 Niblick Court in Crystal Lake was sold on April 20, for $775,000, or $308 per square foot.

The home, built in 1997, has an interior space of 2,518 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for four cars. The property’s lot measures 1.2 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In March, a residential property at 3025 Fox Court in Crystal Lake sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2215 Crystal Circle in Crystal Lake, in April, a 3,148-square-foot residential property was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.