Sycamore: Residential home goes for $426,000

The residential property located at 1242 Bristol Drive W in Sycamore was sold on April 14, for $426,000, or $299 per square foot.

The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 1,424 square feet. The house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,019 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a residential property at 624 Anjali Court W in Sycamore sold for $266,000.

· At 2123 Fairland Drive W in Sycamore, in March, a residential property was sold for $298,000.