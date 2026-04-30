Recently sold residential properties in Berwyn: April 20 to 26

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Berwyn reported during the week of April 20. There were 8 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,058-square-foot property on Ridgeland Avenue in Berwyn that sold for $247,000.

Berwyn

· 3111 Wenonah Avenue . $570,000, 1,760 square feet, $324 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· 2532 Clinton Avenue . $225,000, 870 square feet, $259 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· 2343 Ridgeland Avenue . $330,000, 1,305 square feet, $253 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· 2115 Kenilworth Avenue . $560,000, 3,026 square feet, $185 per square-foot, five bedrooms and three bathrooms

· 3600 Ridgeland Avenue . $247,000, 1,058 square feet, $233 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· 3136 Cuyler Avenue . $410,500, 1,118 square feet, $367 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· 3532 Wisconsin Avenue . $365,000, 1,522 square feet, $240 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· 1540 Cuyler Avenue . $350,000, 998 square feet, $351 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom