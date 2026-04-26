Downers Grove: Single-family home built in 1924 sells for $725,000

The single-family home located at 5120 Grand Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on April 8, for $725,000, or $350 per square foot.

The home, built in 1924, has an interior space of 2,070 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for four cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,212-square-foot single-family house at 631 Maple Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $601,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In January 2025, a 1,242-square-foot single-family residence at 609 Randall Street sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $334.

· At 424 Hill Street, in July 2025, a 1,340-square-foot single-family home was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $354.