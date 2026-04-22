Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $776,500

A 2,916-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 12844 Scoter Court in Plainfield was sold on April 7 for $776,500, or $266 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,381-square-foot single-family home at 12812 Stellar Lane, sold in August 2025, for $685,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 3,121-square-foot single-family house at 12804 Stellar Lane sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 12761 Stellar Lane, in January 2025, a 3,254-square-foot single-family home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $191.