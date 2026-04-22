Sale closed in Sycamore: $490,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 932 Foxpointe Drive in Sycamore was sold on April 6, for $490,000, or $456 per square foot.

The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 1,074 square feet. This two-story house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot, which encompasses 9,583 square feet, additionally features a pool.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1040 Bristol Drive, in March, a 1,509-square-foot single-family house was sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 655 Hill Street sold for $268,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· A single-family home at 835 Albert Avenue, sold in April, for $255,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.