Residential home sells for $420,000 in Crystal Lake

A residential property located at 1338 Fair Oaks Avenue in Crystal Lake has a new owner since April 8.

The 2,169-square-foot house, built in 2010, was sold for $420,000, or $194 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 12,500-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 297 Millard Avenue, in August 2025, a 1,064-square-foot residential property was sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· A residential property at 1388 Gardina Vista, sold in March, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· In April, a residential property at 1389 Floresta Vista sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $291.