Sale closed in Tinley Park: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 6932 175th Place in Tinley Park changed owners on April 13.

The 1,284-square-foot house, built in 1961, was sold for $410,000, or $319 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 7,740-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been sold:

· In March 2025, a 1,527-square-foot single-family residence at 6870 176th Street sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,231-square-foot single-family home at 7027 174th Place, sold in August 2025, for $373,000, a price per square foot of $303. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 6864 176th Street, in February, a 1,175-square-foot single-family home was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $294. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.