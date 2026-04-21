Sale closed in Batavia: $379,000 for a four-bedroom home

The single-family residence located at 332 Evergreen Drive in Batavia was sold on April 13, for $379,000, or $275 per square foot.

The house, built in 1959, has an interior space of 1,380 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 231 Evergreen Drive, in December 2025, a 1,080-square-foot single-family house was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $361.

· A 1,214-square-foot single-family home at 504 McKinley Street, sold in May 2025, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $243.

· In April 2025, a 1,911-square-foot single-family house at 510 McKinley Street sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $149.