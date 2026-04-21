Montgomery: Four-bedroom house goes for $467,500

A 2,439-square-foot single-family house, built in 2022, has changed hands.

The recently built home at 2626 Cielo Court in Montgomery was sold on April 10 for $467,500, or $192 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Montgomery that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,926-square-foot single-family home at 2642 Pecos Circle, sold in April 2025, for $386,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3305 Silver City Court, in February, a 2,010-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $392,500, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,166-square-foot single-family home at 3250 Julie Lane sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $133. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.