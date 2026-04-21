Crystal Lake: Residential home goes for $412,000

A 2,058-square-foot residential property, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The home at 1765 Somerfield Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on April 8 for $412,000, or $200 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,429 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1699 Penny Lane in Crystal Lake, in March, a 1,661-square-foot residential property was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 1560 Brompton Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.