Four-bedroom home sells in St. Charles for $755,500

A single-family home located at 7N919 Cloverfield Road in St. Charles changed owners on April 7.

The 3,579-square-foot house, built in 2001, was sold for $755,500, or $211 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 23 Retreat Court sold for $879,000.

· At 621 Reserve Court, in May 2025, a 3,478-square-foot single-family house was sold for $930,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 4,098-square-foot single-family house at 643 Oak Lane, sold in October 2025, for $815,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.