Was there a funnel cloud in rural Mendota?

(File photo) An image of funnel clouds in Jasper County in June, 2024. The National Weather Service is investigating a potential funnel cloud Friday in Mendota. (Dana King)

There may have been a funnel cloud near Mendota on Friday night. The National Service has dispatched a survey team to confirm it.

Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist with the NWS in Romeoville, said Sunday that radar showed a “potential brief tornado” in rural Mendota during Friday’s severe storms. There were, he emphasized, no reports of any visual sighting of a twister.

“That’s the only area where we suspect there may have been a tornado in La Salle County,” Ogorek said.

A survey team was scheduled to visit the Mendota area on Sunday afternoon and ascertain whether a funnel cloud touched down.

Mendota Police Chief Jason Martin said he was unaware of any significant damage within city limits. Outside Mendota, however, multiple trees and utility poles were damaged south and east of the city, as well as semis blown over on Interstate 39.

“Whether it was a tornado or not, I don’t know,” Martin said.

Ogorek said the NWS won’t know, either, until they get boots on the ground. An assessment wasn’t expected until late Sunday afternoon.

While the Mendota tornado warning is the only one to have produced a suspected twister, multiple warnings were issued throughout the Illinois Valley area.

Warnings were sounded after rotating clouds were spotted in Bureau County south of Princeton and near Toulon in Stark County, which set off alerts in nearby Putnam and Marshall counties. In each case, however, the NWS offices in the Quad Cities and in Lincoln said the alerts were issued when radar picked up cloud rotations.

“There are no reported tornadoes in Bureau or Putnam counties on Friday,” said David Cousins, a meteorologist for the NWS office in Davenport.

The NWS office in Lincoln, which includes Marshall County, also had no reported tornadoes but emphasized that survey teams had been dispatched to multiple locations.

The warnings were issued as the Midwest was again battered by a line of thunderstorms that hammered Iowa and then moved across northern Illinois.

Fred Moore, director of the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, issued a statement Saturday urging residents to be cautious during the extensive cleanup.

He warned residents to stay alert for downed power lines, to use generators safely, and to check on their at-risk neighbors. Perishable foods should be discarded if they were thawed by a loss of power for longer than four hours. Additionally, Moore urged residents to be aware of home-repair scams.

Minor flooding was reported on the Illinois and Fox rivers.