Residential home in Crystal Lake goes for $385,000

A residential property located at 635 Eletson Drive in Crystal Lake changed owners on March 31.

The 1,829-square-foot house, built in 1973, was sold for $385,000, or $210 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property sits on a 14,452-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· At 490 South McHenry Avenue, in August 2025, a residential property was sold for $391,000.

· A residential property at 484 Everett Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $300,000.

· In March, a residential property at 490 Westwood Court, Apt. D sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.