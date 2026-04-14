Single-family home sells in Joliet for $300,000

A 1,284-square-foot single-family home, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 7630 Stonecrop Lane in Joliet was sold on April 2 for $300,000, or $234 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 4,792 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,468-square-foot single-family house at 1114 Stonecrop Lane, sold in December 2025, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1121 Stonecrop Lane, in June 2025, a 1,560-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,860-square-foot single-family residence at 1121 Violet Lane sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.