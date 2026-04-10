Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $700,000

The single-family house located at 10060 West 146th Street in Orland Park was sold on April 1, for $700,000, or $238 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,944 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· In October 2025, a 1,380-square-foot single-family home at 14557 West West Avenue sold for $437,500, a price per square foot of $317. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 14785 West Highland Avenue, in March, a 1,170-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

· A 1,297-square-foot single-family house at 14405 West Greenland Avenue, sold in February, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $301. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.