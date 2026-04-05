What were the 10 most expensive properties sold in Kendall County, March 23 to 29?

A property in Oswego that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 32 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $324,828. The average price per square foot was $200.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $550,000, property at 165 Henderson Street

The sale of the property at 165 Henderson Street in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $550,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

2. $465,000, four-bedroom house at 3 Oak Ridge Drive

A 2,075-square-foot single-family house at 3 Oak Ridge Drive in Newark has been sold. The total purchase price was $465,000, $224 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 13.

3. $435,000, single-family home at 7651 Pin Oak Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 7651 Pin Oak Court in Plainfield. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,308 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 13.

4. $412,500, three-bedroom home at 361 Kensington Drive

A 1,744-square-foot single-family home at 361 Kensington Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $412,500, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 11.

5. $407,500, three-bedroom home at 4814 West Millbrook Circle

The single-family residence at 4814 West Millbrook Circle in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $407,500. The home was built in 2022 and has a living area of 1,562 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 13.

6. $397,500, single-family home at 837 Briarcliff Drive

A 1,954-square-foot single-family house at 837 Briarcliff Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $397,500, $203 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

7. $393,000, single-family home at 1998 Conway Lane

A 2,304-square-foot single-family home at 1998 Conway Lane in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $393,000, $171 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 12.

8. $390,000, three-bedroom house at 2269 Jason Drive

The single-family house at 2269 Jason Drive in Montgomery has new owners. The price was $390,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 11.

9. $390,000, single-family home at 806 Treesdale Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 806 Treesdale Way in Joliet. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 2,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $136. The house features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on March 9.

10. $387,500, property at 245 Cooney Way

The sale of the property at 245 Cooney Way in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $387,500. The transaction was completed on March 13.